Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay on 11 February

A schoolboy who stabbed a fellow pupil told police he had been thinking about killing someone for a long time, a court has heard.

The 16-year-old carried out the attack at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, in February, Mold Crown Court heard.

He denies attempted murder but has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of wounding with intent.

Prosecutors said the boy told police he "meant to kill" the victim.

The jury heard the attack happened on a Monday morning after the student, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been kicked out of a lesson for talking.

He told another pupil he wanted to stab the teacher and showed the girl an open bottle of whisky and a penknife, the court heard.

Teachers were told and confiscated the whisky after searching his bag, but did not find the knife in his pocket.

The court heard he had been told to stay where he was, but left the area of the school and when he saw the pupil in the corridor he walked up behind him and stabbed him in the shoulder.

'Wanted revenge'

Myles Wilson, prosecuting, told the jury the boy had attempted to stab the victim in the neck, but missed and hit him in the shoulder.

He added: "The defendant told the police that he meant to kill. He didn't have any grievance against him. He didn't know him."

The court heard the defendant left the school and later told people in Rhyl he "wanted to hand himself in for attempted murder".

"He said he had been angry that his whisky had been taken off him. He wanted revenge," Mr Wilson said.

The court heard the defendant told police "he had thinking about killing someone for some time" and "liked the idea of killing someone".

The victim, who gave evidence via video-link, said he had been aware of someone following him in the corridor in the moments before the attack.

He said he only realised he had been stabbed when he felt a cold liquid running down his back and realised it was blood.

The trial continues.