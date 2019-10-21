Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Christopher Gadd died outside the Sainsbury's supermarket in Pontllanfraith on 4 March

A learner driver swerved into a man and killed him after he got annoyed about being blocked into a supermarket car parking space, a court has heard.

Timothy Higgins, 22, from Blackwood, was not insured to drive the car which hit Christopher Gadd outside the Sainsbury's store in Pontllanfraith.

Mr Gadd, 48, was hit after Mr Higgins swerved his car towards him Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He denies manslaughter and causing death while driving without a licence.

Mr Higgins also denies causing death while driving uninsured.

The jury heard Mr Gadd had been driven to the supermarket by his brother, Paul Gadd, to do some shopping on 4 March.

Mr Higgins was there to use the cash machine, but found that when he tried to leave his car was blocked in by the Gadds' vehicle.

Prosecutor Owen Williams said: "The defendant became annoyed, he gestured at the Gadds and they gestured back. The 'v' sign was used."

Image caption Timothy Higgins initially denied swerving his car in police interviews

The court heard Mr Higgins then drove off to another part of the car park and Christopher Gadd got out of the car and followed.

Mr Williams said: "The prosecution's case is that, as the defendant approached, he deliberately swerved to the right, in order to drive towards Christopher Gadd."

He added: "The prosecution does not suggest that the defendant intended to kill or cause him serious harm but, in doing so, he unlawfully assaulted Mr Gadd."

'Not a true admission'

Mr Higgins had denied wrongdoing and said he drove in a straight line in interviews with the police.

However in his final police interview, the court heard he admitted that he did intentionally swerve to from left to right to scare Mr Gadd.

The court also heard Mr Higgins now said that interview was "not a true admission" of what happened.

Members of the public tried to help Mr Gadd but he was pronounced dead that afternoon.

A pathologist said Mr Gadd's death was caused by a blunt force head injury and complex skull fractures.

The trial continues.