Flint flat evacuation fears after water tank bursts
- 20 October 2019
More than 100 flats might be evacuated after a tower block's roof top water tank burst, a council leader has said.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bolingbroke Heights, in Flint, at 03:15 BST on Sunday.
Ian Roberts, leader of Flintshire council, said Flint Leisure Centre would be used to house people temporarily.
David Cox, a councillor, said no residents had been evacuated yet.
Firefighters remain in attendance and the council is assessing the extent of the damage.