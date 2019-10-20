Image copyright Google

More than 100 flats might be evacuated after a tower block's roof top water tank burst, a council leader has said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bolingbroke Heights, in Flint, at 03:15 BST on Sunday.

Ian Roberts, leader of Flintshire council, said Flint Leisure Centre would be used to house people temporarily.

David Cox, a councillor, said no residents had been evacuated yet.

Firefighters remain in attendance and the council is assessing the extent of the damage.