Image caption The new powers will combine enforcement with help for vulnerable people, the council said

A fresh crackdown on drug taking and anti-social behaviour in Wrexham town centre has strong public support, council bosses have claimed.

Begging and intimidating behaviour would be new targets in an enhanced public space protection order (PSPO).

Rules which have lapsed gave police and council staff the power to fine people £100 for offences such as drinking, drug taking, litter and sleeping rough.

Wrexham council said it would offer help to addicts and vulnerable people.

Results showed 97% of the 736 people who took part in an initial consultation on the new PSPO supported the council's efforts to deter intimidating behaviour.

The measure with the lowest level of support was 91% on a proposal to fine people for begging, although some people raised concerns that a blanket ban would be unfair on those living in poverty.

Officials said their aim was to balance the need to make visitors feel safe with helping people to overcome addiction and housing issues.

Image copyright Crown Copyright Image caption The rules will apply in the area of Wrexham shaded orange

A council spokesman said: "Since the PSPOs were first brought in back in 2017, we've been very much aware that some of the problems it deals with can't be solved by enforcement alone.

"Most of them require a multi-agency response, where we work with partners to provide help to those people who need it.

"But we also want to make sure that everyone feels safe in Wrexham town centre, and that the area is free from anti-social behaviour."

A second phase of consultation has been launched on a draft version of the proposed new PSPO, after respondents said they wanted more detail on the definition of offences.

Begging is defined as "unsolicited and/or unauthorised requests for money", including non-verbal requests such as placing hats or other items of clothing on the floor.

The council's ruling executive board will consider the proposals in December, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.