Image copyright Flintshire County Council Image caption Flintshire councillors did not get the cash they sought when they travelled to the Welsh Assembly in February

A county council has warned it is facing a budget deficit of more than £16m next year and needs more money.

Flintshire council's chief executive Colin Everett has called on the Welsh Government to provide extra cash to ensure it can balance the books.

The authority wants to cap the council tax increase at 5%, after this year's 8.75% hike sparked anger.

It said its cross-party #BackTheAsk campaign had failed to win the required funding from ministers.

The council claims it is among the lowest-funded in Wales, and its predicted deficit for 2020/21 has risen from £9.5m at the start of the year to £16.2m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In a report to the authority's Labour leadership next week, Mr Everett said a rise in teachers' pay and pensions is among the reasons for an increase in the budget, now approaching £290m.

"It is essential that adequate funding is provided by Welsh Government from the additional funding announced in the UK spending review," he said.

"In the absence of this additional funding the council will be at significant risk of not being able to set a safe and legal balanced budget."

In February, a cross-party group of Flintshire councillors travelled from County Hall in Mold to the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff Bay in a plea for more cash.

While some additional funding was found for local government, the authority said it did not meet the full amount it had requested.

The Welsh Government has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.