Image caption Cpl Joshua Hoole joined the Army in 2008 and served in Afghanistan

The father of a soldier who died on an Army march has told the medic who tried to save him he does not blame him.

Cpl Joshua Hoole, 26, collapsed on an annual fitness test carried on the "hottest day of the year" at Brecon on July 19, 2016, an inquest has heard.

Combat medical technician Andrew Fuller told the court he grabbed his medical kit and rushed to help Cpl Hoole.

The soldier, of Ecclefechan, near Lockerbie, was not breathing when Sgt Fuller reached him, he said.

"I tried to get a response from him, I opened his airway and noticed a large amount of fluid in his airway," Sgt Fuller told the inquest.

"I shouted to the people who were there 'help me', took his kit off and rolled him over to try and get the fluid out of his mouth."

Sgt Fuller began CPR, while others called for further medical help, the inquest was told.

At the start of questioning by Cpl Hoole's father, Phillip, Sgt Fuller dabbed his eyes with a tissue.

He became emotional when Mr Hoole told him: "I don't blame you... whatever happens when you go out [of the coroner's court] you take that with you."

Image caption The soldier died on a march on "the hottest day of the year"

During more than an hour of evidence to the Birmingham coroner, Sgt Fuller repeatedly declined to answer questions about heat illness protocol.

Senior Coroner Louise Hunt told him he was not obliged to answer questions that may incriminate him.

She read parts of statements he gave to police, a services inquiry and the Health and Safety Executive during his evidence.

He declined to confirm whether the extracts were accurate.

He also opted not to answer questions about the collapse of two other soldiers before the end of the march, including one said to be suffering from "heat exhaustion".

The hearing continues.