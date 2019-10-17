Wales

Heads of the Valleys crash: Family of Peter Jones 'heartbroken'

  • 17 October 2019
David Peter Jones Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Peter Jones died at the scene of Tuesday's crash

A second man involved in a crash on the Heads of the Valleys Road has died.

The collision happened on the A465 between Baverstocks and Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taff at about 16:10 BST on Tuesday.

A 63-year-old man who died at the scene has been named as David Peter Jones. In a tribute his family said he was "honest, hard-working and unassuming".

The 27-year-old man driving the other vehicle has since died in Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Mr Jones, known as Peter, from Penderyn in Hirwaun, was a "much loved and adored husband, brother and uncle", the family tribute said.

It added: "He loved his wife Claire, his family and friends, his dogs, his hobbies; laughter and life. 

"He has been cruelly ripped away from our lives and Claire is heartbroken at his loss."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites