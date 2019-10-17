Image copyright Family handout Image caption Peter Jones died at the scene of Tuesday's crash

A second man involved in a crash on the Heads of the Valleys Road has died.

The collision happened on the A465 between Baverstocks and Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taff at about 16:10 BST on Tuesday.

A 63-year-old man who died at the scene has been named as David Peter Jones. In a tribute his family said he was "honest, hard-working and unassuming".

The 27-year-old man driving the other vehicle has since died in Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Mr Jones, known as Peter, from Penderyn in Hirwaun, was a "much loved and adored husband, brother and uncle", the family tribute said.

It added: "He loved his wife Claire, his family and friends, his dogs, his hobbies; laughter and life.

"He has been cruelly ripped away from our lives and Claire is heartbroken at his loss."