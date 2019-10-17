An officer as been injured after a transit van deliberately reversed into a police car, a force has said.

South Wales Police said the officer, who was on duty, was hurt after they stopped a van with a false number plate in Gorseinon, Swansea, at 03:20 BST.

The officer received hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at home.

Armed officers later found the van at a nearby address where stolen items were recovered.