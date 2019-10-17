Image copyright Jonathan James Image caption The company in Bedwas, Caerphilly, currently employs 730 people

A pie manufacturer has announced it is creating 110 new jobs.

Peter's Food Service, based in Bedwas, Caerphilly, said it was moving to a two-shift operation and taking on more staff after securing a number of new deals.

The company said it had spoken to some of the 252 workers who lost their jobs when Triumph Furniture of Merthyr Tydfil went bust earlier this month.

The company currently employs 730 people and has annual revenues of £65m.

Its managing director Mike Grimwood said the company had faced a "difficult" two years but the new deals were a result of ongoing business review.

He added: "Like many manufacturers we have experienced difficult times but with the support of our excellent and committed staff we have been able to shape a bright new future for Peter's."