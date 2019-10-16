A body has been found in the search for 22-year-old Brooke Morris, police have confirmed.

Ms Morris, from Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, disappeared after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of Saturday.

Police officers carrying out searches of rivers and waterways near the town have located the body of a woman in a stretch of the River Taff.

Formal identification has not taken place but her family has been informed.