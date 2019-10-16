Brooke Morris: Body found in search for missing Merthyr woman
- 16 October 2019
A body has been found in the search for 22-year-old Brooke Morris, police have confirmed.
Ms Morris, from Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, disappeared after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of Saturday.
Police officers carrying out searches of rivers and waterways near the town have located the body of a woman in a stretch of the River Taff.
Formal identification has not taken place but her family has been informed.