The family of a 95-year-old man who died in a rush-hour crash have described him as a "much-loved" great-grandfather.

Douglas Christopherson's Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Ford Transit pickup on the A548 in Bagillt, Flintshire, at about 08:00 BST on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was close to where he lived.

North Wales Police is investigating and has urged anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

In a statement, Mr Christopherson's family said: "Doug was a much-loved father, step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and his family wish to place on record our enormous gratitude to those at the scene."

Passers-by, as well as emergency service crews, tried to save his life.