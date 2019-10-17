Image caption This year has been the busiest on record for emergency care departments

Waiting times in A&E departments across Wales in September were the worst on record, according to the latest figures.

A higher proportion of patients than ever before waited beyond the four-hour and 12-hour targets in urgent care units, including A&E.

Official statistics showed just three out of four patients - 75% - were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The target is 95%.

A total of 5,708 people - 6.2% - spent longer than 12 hours in urgent care departments last month, the highest proportion since records began. Nobody should wait that long under the targets.

The Welsh Government said the deterioration in performance reflected that this year was the busiest on record for emergency care, with last month being the busiest-ever September for A&E departments and the ambulance service.

It said increasing demand previously confined to winter was now a "year-round challenge".

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Despite this, more patients were seen within the four-hour target than last September and the ambulance service exceeded its target for the 48th consecutive month.

"To meet this extra demand we're investing an additional £30m to support health and social care services for the rest of 2019-20, with a particular focus on winter."

Last week it was revealed the summer had been the worst on record for A&E waiting times in England since targets were introduced.