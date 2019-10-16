Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sammy-Lee Lodwig was found dead at her Swansea home in April

A man was "spookily calm" after admitting he had cut his girlfriend's throat, a court has heard.

Jason Farrell is accused of murdering 22-year-old Sammy-Lee Lodwig at his flat in Carlton Terrace, Swansea, on 23 April.

The 29-year-old has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.

Swansea Crown Court heard Mr Farrell went to his neighbour Jamie Miles's flat and told him he had just killed Ms Lodwig.

In a statement which was read to jurors by the prosecution, Mr Miles said: "As I looked at him I began to register he was covered in blood.

"I can't get over Jason's face, how calm he was. It was spooky."

Mr Miles said he had known Mr Farrell for several years because they grew up in the same area.

"I wouldn't say we are friends, we know each other to say hello," he said.

Image caption Jason Farrell has denied murdering his girlfriend

Jurors also heard evidence from forensic scientist Claire Morse, who said it appeared Ms Lodwig had been assaulted on and at the foot of the bed.

She said the knife found by the bed at Mr Farrell's flat had the victim's blood upon it and also the defendant's DNA.

"In my opinion, the distribution of the blood on the knife is what could be expected if the knife had been used to injure her," she said.

"Mr Farrell's DNA found on the handle of the knife is what could be expected if Mr Farrell had held the knife for some time."

The court has previously heard Mr Farrell was in a relationship with Ms Lodwig at the time of her death, having previously been in a relationship with her mother Sarah.

Jurors were told Mr Farrell believed another man, Christopher Maher, was Sarah Lodwig's new boyfriend and attacked him in the street.

Mr Farrell also denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent and unlawful wounding.

The trial continues.