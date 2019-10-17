Image copyright Family handout Image caption Richard Andrews was known by the nickname "Monkey"

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found on the bank of the River Neath.

The body of Richard Andrews, from Melyn in Neath, was found on 29 September 2018, after he was reported missing in January that year.

A 40-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested and released on police bail.

A 48-year-old man from Neath who was previously arrested in connection with his death remains on bail.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Richard Andrews.