A car parts firm has announced it will close in 2021, with the loss of about 125 jobs.

Hi-Lex Cable System Company makes door and window parts and cables for cars at its plant on Baglan industrial estate.

Management at the firm, which supplies Honda, Audi and BMW among others, said it did not anticipate any redundancies in the next 12 months.

Any remaining business at the plant in 2021 will be transferred to a Hi-Lex plant in Hungary.

A statement issued by the company said the decision had been taken following a meeting at the parent company, Hi-Lex Corporation in Japan, which discussed a restructure of its European operations.

It continued: "Hi-Lex Corporation regrets the need for the decision to re-structure its operations, but it is based solely upon a significant reduction in the sales forecast at HCS, from 2021 onwards.

"Hi-Lex will now contact all of our supply chain partners to discuss and agree plans to meet the needs of our customers up to the closure of the HCS facility."