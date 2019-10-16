Image copyright LDRS Image caption Opponents won a High Court challenge in June to block the planned closure

Controversial plans to close a leisure centre have been put on hold following a public campaign against the idea.

Caerphilly council had been planning a fresh bid to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre after the High Court quashed an earlier decision.

The judges said the authority had failed to consider the impact on elderly, young and vulnerable people.

Council leader Barbara Jones said the closure would be put on hold pending a wider review of local services.

The Labour-led authority had planned to close Pontllanfraith - which costs £125,000 a year to run - and invest the savings in four other leisure centres across the county borough.

It sparked a campaign of opposition, backed by current and past MPs including the former Labour leader Lord Kinnock.

Image copyright Caerphilly County Borough Council Image caption The leisure centre costs £125,000 a year to run

An updated report which still recommended closure had been due to be discussed by councillors on a scrutiny committee on Wednesday.

However, Ms Jones announced a reprieve and said council leaders were "listening and responding to our community".

"We are aware of the strength of feeling in the community and we want to respond positively to these concerns," she said.

"Therefore we are recommending that the closure plans are put on hold while we consider how the facility fits within our wider 'place shaping' agenda for the county borough."

The leader stressed a need for the council to do "more for less" in the current financial climate, and pledged to work with local people to set priorities.

"We recognise that budgets are shrinking and that the council needs to transform the way it delivers services, but we are here to serve the community first and we must not lose sight of this fact," she said.

Transformation plans under the heading of Team Caerphilly will be unveiled in the new year, Ms Jones added.