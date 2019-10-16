Image caption Futura Foods plans to restart operations at Snowdonia Business Park in the coming months, KPMG said

Production at a cheese factory is to restart months after it called in administrators.

Eighty-two workers were made redundant when GRH Food Company in Minffordd, Gwynedd, collapsed in June.

Administrators KPMG announced the company had been acquired by continental cheese supplier Futura Foods.

Futura Foods was not able to comment on how many staff it would hire and if it would re-employ former workers.

KPMG said the Gloucestershire-based company, owned by major Danish dairy business Nordex Food, planned to restart operations "in the coming months".

Paul Dumbell, joint administrator and restructuring director at KPMG, said: "The deal with Futura provides a significant opportunity to revive a major employer in Snowdonia and continue a proud history of Welsh cheese manufacturing."

Futura Food UK's managing director Hans Christiansen said: "Taking on GRH opens up an exciting new area of the market for us and we are determined to build a positive future for the company, clients and everyone else connected to the business."

Established in 1989, GRH Food Company moved from the Llyn Peninsula last year to new premises on the Snowdonia Business Park.

The family-owned firm supplied cheese products to retail, wholesale and food service industries in the UK and international markets.

In June its collapse was attributed to rising costs.