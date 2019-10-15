Man dies in two-car crash on A465 near Hirwaun
- 15 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died and another has been critically injured following a two-car crash.
South Wales Police said the collision happened on the A465 between Baverstocks and Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taff at about 16:10 BST.
The 63-year-old driver of a blue Renault Kangoo died at the scene.
The 27-year-old driver of a black Renault Megane has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he is in a critical condition.
Police said road was due to reopen during the night.