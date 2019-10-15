Image copyright PA

A man has died and another has been critically injured following a two-car crash.

South Wales Police said the collision happened on the A465 between Baverstocks and Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taff at about 16:10 BST.

The 63-year-old driver of a blue Renault Kangoo died at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver of a black Renault Megane has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he is in a critical condition.

Police said road was due to reopen during the night.