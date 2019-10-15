Image copyright Powys council Image caption More than 3,000 tonnes of debris have been cleared from the route near Guilsfield, Powys

A road closed by a landslide more than two weeks ago will continue to be monitored, say council officials,

The A490 near Guilsfield in Powys has now re-opened to traffic after shutting in both directions on 30 September.

Powys council said it had removed more than 3,000 tonnes of material from the area.

Two-way traffic controls are in place for the time being while work continues on land above the road.

"Powys County Council engineers will continue to monitor the site for further movement whilst these works are undertaken," said a council highways official.

"Once the landowner has completed their works and it is confirmed the slope is stable, the traffic lights will be taken down."