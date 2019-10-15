Image copyright LDRS Image caption The new road will improve safety at a notorious accident blackspot, the Welsh Government and local council said

A new £26m road aimed at boosting access to Cardiff Airport and Barry has been officially opened.

The new route of the A4226 - known locally as Five Mile Lane - is straighter and safer than the old road, the Welsh Government said.

Economy Minister Ken Skates hailed it as a "huge step to improving connectivity to the airport".

Lis Burnett, deputy leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said the road was "absolutely vital" to Barry's economy.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Ken Skates said the road would also improve connectivity

The revamped A4226 between Sycamore Cross and Weycock Cross roundabout offers a more direct route between the A48 and Barry, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A new footpath and cycleway has been built, along with a bridleway and bridge.

Officially opening the road on Tuesday, Mr Skates said: "The road will go a long way to improving connectivity to the airport and enterprise zones and also improving road safety.

"This is a huge step to improving connectivity to the airport."

Parts of the old Five Mile Lane - which was an accident blackspot - will remain open to provide access to Duffryn, Moulton and Walterston with junctions on the new road.

Ms Burnett said: "The new road is absolutely vital in terms of access to Barry and the A48, and in terms of safety.

"Along with that is the huge economic value in terms of construction spend and future economic benefits for Barry and the enterprise zones."

The Vale of Glamorgan Council has also been considering options for a new road linking Cardiff Airport with the M4 motorway.