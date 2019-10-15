Image copyright Nelson RFC Image caption Brooke Morris plays rugby for Nelson RFC

Residents and police will resume the search for a 22-year-old woman who went missing after a night out.

Brooke Morris, from Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, disappeared after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of Saturday.

South Wales Police believes the Nelson RFC player did not go inside her house.

The rugby club appealed for volunteers to help look for Ms Morris following efforts by mountain rescue teams from the area at the weekend.

She was last seen at about 02:30 BST wearing a long-sleeved red top and jeans.

Brooke Morris may not have gone inside her house after being dropped off on Saturday

Mountain rescue teams searched for Ms Morris at the weekend

Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for Ms Morris and said her family are "extremely worried".

The force has been helped by as many as 100 volunteers so far with more to gather again on Tuesday.

The rugby club has asked for "physically fit" local residents to help the search, which is being co-ordinated from the clubhouse on Shingrig Road, Nelson.

"We will coordinate a search of a specific terrain. You must be physically fit, have sound local knowledge of the area and be wearing appropriate clothing," the club wrote on its Facebook page.

"If you think you can meet the above please join us at the rugby club for 10:30. We will require 40/50 fully equipped volunteers.

"The club will remain open as a central community coordination point until further notice."

Local people are helping the search effort

Councillor Sherelle Jago said the community support had already been "phenomenal".

"Everyone is helping out and doing all they can and all they want in return is to see Brooke home safe and sound where she belongs," she added.

Members of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team were searching for Ms Morris in the surrounding area over the weekend.