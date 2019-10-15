Image caption In May 2017, the company said it was creating 70 new jobs following a £22m investment in new facilities

A Wrexham dairy employing about 200 staff is to close, according to the Welsh Government.

Farmers were told Tomlinsons Dairies in Wrexham could no longer process their milk and to find a different supplier from Sunday.

The company has not yet commented about the reasons behind the closure. One worker said "devastated" staff were called into a meeting on Monday.

"This is very disappointing," said a Welsh Government spokesperson.

"We have worked closely with Tomlinsons dairy over the last 18 months to try to help them resolve their ongoing business issues.

"We have now established a taskforce to work with the staff affected by the closure and we are in discussions with farming unions and other stakeholders to consider what support is required at this difficult time."

A worker, who did not want to be named, told BBC Wales that employees called into Monday's meeting were "really devastated", with some staff in tears.

Image caption At least 20 farmers are looking for a new processor to take their milk

Image caption Les Morris said it was a worrying time for local farmers

In May 2017 the company, which had an annual turnover of about £45m, said it was creating 70 new jobs following a £22m investment.

Tomlinsons was employing about 170 staff that year and planned to create 70 more jobs with its expansion.

The business was established in 1983 by brothers Philip and John Tomlinson, expanding from a doorstep round using milk from their family dairy farm in Minera.

Farmers were told the news in phone and text messages on Saturday that Tomlinsons could not accept their supplies.

The messages did not reveal the reasons behind the decision.

Image caption The business expanded from a milk round, with an annual turnover of about £45m

However, they were given the name of three other milk processers who could accept their milk supplies.

Two of the milk processors have told BBC Wales they had agreed to take milk supplies from 20 farmers who have been affected.

Wrexham dairy farmer Keith Thompson said he found a buyer in Lancashire to accept his milk supply on Sunday.

Fellow farmer Les Morris said he and neighbouring farms were "on edge".

"We don't know what is happening from day to day," he said.