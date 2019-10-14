Image caption Gwynedd Council confirmed it was investigating

A worker who became trapped under a refuse lorry's compressor crusher could have been killed, it has been claimed.

Gwynedd Council confirmed it was investigating following the incident at its recycling transfer works depot in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, on 7 October.

The man's colleagues, who did not want to be named, said the unwitting driver could have activated the crusher.

The council said health and safety was a priority and no-one had been injured.