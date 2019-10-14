Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Brian Smart was director general of the British Franchise Association for 27 years

A retired businessman who sexually abused two boys while "distressed" by the death of his wife has been jailed.

Brian Smart, 69, admitted assaulting the 12 and 15-year-old at his home in Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, in 2017.

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard he let one boy run up a £700 bill on a gaming console and expected him to pay it off by allowing him to touch him.

The retired director general of the British Franchise Association was jailed for seven years.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault, inciting a child under 13 to engage in a sexual act and possession of indecent photographs of children.

'Hugely ashamed'

The court heard he had kept his interest in boys a secret throughout his marriage but lost control of his urges when his wife Sian died from a brain tumour.

His defence barrister Jonathan Rees told the court he had been "distressed" following the death of his wife, adding: "He is hugely ashamed and hopes both boys can recover from the trauma he has caused them.

"He accepts the offences were sexual and the motivation was to seek intimacy with the two boys."

Sentencing Smart on Wednesday, Judge Richard Twomlow said: "It's clear that the death of your wife was a traumatic experience for you, but it cannot justify your behaviour.

"You were in a position of trust which you abused. The offences are so serious only a prison sentence can be justified."