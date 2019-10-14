Man killed in rush-hour crash on A548 in Bagillt
- 14 October 2019
A man has died in a crash involving a car and a pick-up truck which closed a main road in north Wales.
The crash happened just before 08:00 BST on the A548 in Bagillt, Flintshire.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the road but the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.
The road was closed all morning but reopened just after 13:00 BST. Officers urged anyone who saw the crash to come forward.