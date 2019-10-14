Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The change is part of Transport for Wales' plans to modernise travel around Wales

About 250,000 people have applied online for a new free bus pass, three weeks after the application website re-launched following a crash.

The website went down last month after large numbers of people applied.

About 730,000 over-65s use concessionary cards in Wales and they have until 31 December to sign up for new electronic ones.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said it is receiving about 9,000 renewal applications every day.

TfW, which took over the running of public transport in Wales last year, wants users to switch to new-style cards which are recognised on electronic readers so they will "work as part of an integrated travel network in the future".

It said about 80,000 cards are due to be posted out in the coming days.

"Due to the current high demand, cardholders can expect to receive their new cards within a month of applying," it said.

TfW added that it is working closely with organisations such as Age Cymru in the renewal programme.