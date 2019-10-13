Image copyright Monmouthshire council Image caption The ring is now safely back with Mrs Carter

A heartbroken woman who accidentally binned her engagement ring thanked recycling centre staff for finding it amongst rubbish.

She said two workers at Five Lanes recycling centre, Caldicot, "trawled through hundreds of bags" to find it.

Jo Carter realised on Sunday morning she had lost it and it had been taken to the tip along with 15 other black bags.

Two Monmouthshire council workers spent four hours trying to find it.

Mrs Carter said: "It has huge sentimental value and is also very expensive and not insured.

"This morning my husband Craig went to the tip and two amazing human beings trawled through hundreds of bags to find it.

"Their kindness and good hearts have had me in tears."

Image copyright Monmouthshire council Image caption Not far off trying to find a needle in a haystack

Mr and Mrs Carter thanked the workers, saying it showed the Monmouthshire community "at its best".

She added: "Thank you for your kindness and good hearts."

Image copyright Monmouthshire council Image caption After four hours, the workmen, Rhys and Darren, found the ring