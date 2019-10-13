Image copyright Black Hat | Iris Prize Image caption Scene from Black Hat

A film about a closeted gay man living in Los Angeles's Hasidic Jewish community has won an LGBT+ film award in Cardiff.

Black Hat, directed by Sarah Smith, was awarded the 2019 Iris Prize for the best international LGBT+ short film award at a ceremony at the Tramshed.

She became the fourth woman to win the award and has been given a £30,000 prize to make another film in the UK.

The Best British Film was awarded to My Brother is a Mermaid by Anthony Dale.

The film depicts a story about a transgender teenager living in a dilapidated seaside community, and also won the Iris Prize youth award and the audience award.