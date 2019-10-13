Ogmore fisherman swept off rocks rescued by passerby
A man has been rescued by a passerby after being swept off rocks while fishing on Saturday.
Members of the public saw the man being swept into the water at the mouth of the River Ogmore in Vale of Glamorgan.
Two RNLI lifeboats, a rescue helicopter and an ambulance was sent to the scene.
An RNLI spokeswoman said he was rescued by a member of the public. The man was taken to hospital.