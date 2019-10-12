Powys road set to re-open after landslide
- 12 October 2019
A road which has been closed for more than two weeks after a landslide is set to re-open early next week.
The A490 near Guilsfield in Powys has been closed since 30 September after the landslide covered the road in soil, stone and trees.
Powys council said it had removed more than 3,000 tonnes of material from the area.
It said the road was expected to re-open on either Monday evening or Tuesday morning after further cleaning.