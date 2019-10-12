Family 'devastated' after Bangor-on-Dee crash death
- 12 October 2019
The family of a man who died after a crash between two vehicles in Wrexham county have said they are "truly devastated" by his death.
Nicholas Done, 53, from Whitchurch, Shropshire, was killed after the crash on the A525 in Bangor-on-Dee in the early hours of Wednesday 2 October.
His family also paid tribute to the people who tried to save him.
North Wales Police said it had traced an HGV it was looking for after the crash, and investigations were ongoing.