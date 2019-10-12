Helicopter rescue for walker injured on Mynydd Sygyn
- 12 October 2019
A walker had to be airlifted to hospital after fracturing her leg in "treacherous conditions" in Snowdonia.
She got into difficulty on a descent path from Mynydd Sygyn, above Beddgelert, on Friday at 18:00 BST, according to Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team.
Volunteer rescuers called on a Coastguard helicopter to take the woman to safety due to conditions under foot.
The team escorted three other walkers to safety using fixed ropes.
The woman was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, for treatment.