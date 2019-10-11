Wales

Builder killed in Cwmbran incident named as Shane Goode

  • 11 October 2019
Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa Image copyright Google
Image caption The man died while working at a property on Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa

A builder who was killed at a property he was working on in Cwmbran has been named as 56-year-old Shane Goode.

Mr Goode, from Caerwent, Monmouthshire, died on 27 September after sustaining serious head injuries at the address on Caerleon Road in Llanfrechfa.

His family have paid tribute to him, saying he was "a well-loved character within the community".

A joint investigation between Gwent Police and the Health and Safety Executive into the death is continuing.

Mr Goode's family added that he would be "sadly missed".

There have been no arrests in connection with his death.

