About 30 firefighters are tackling a "major" blaze in Conwy county.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in Pentrefoelas, near Betws-y-Coed, just after 19:00 BST on Friday.

A large outbuilding is on fire and there is "concern" over what may be inside, which remains unclear, the force said.

Six crews from the region are dealing with the incident though there are no reports of any injuries.