Image caption The crash happened on Pentreguinea Road, Swansea, on Thursday night

A man has died following a three-car collision in Swansea, police have said.

Officers were called to the scene at Pentreguinea Road in the St Thomas area at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.

The crash involved an MG ZR, a BMW 1 Series and a Toyota Celica, and the driver of the MG died as a result of his injuries.

The A4217 was closed for about eight hours but has now reopened, South Wales Police said.

The man's family is being supported by police, and anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police.