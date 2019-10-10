Image copyright Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Image caption Jade and Timothy's daughter was born weighing 7lb 9oz

A baby was born to Welsh and Fijian parents at the perfect time - during the Wales v Fiji Rugby World Cup match.

Parents Jade and Timothy welcomed their daughter just as the full-time whistle blew on Wales' 29-17 win.

Born at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport weighing 7lb 9oz (3.4kg), the yet-to-be-named baby girl and her mother are doing well.

Timothy said: "She was due on 4 October but she was definitely waiting for the game!"

Timothy's grandparents moved to Bettws, Newport, in 1967 and his mother works as a healthcare support worker at the hospital.

The family support both Wales and Fiji, but when they play against each other Fiji always comes out on top.

The disappointing result for the Fiji team was balanced by the joy of his daughter's birth - who he says will "definitely be a Fiji fan herself".