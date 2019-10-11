Image caption A warehouse in Newport is being used to stockpile supplies by NHS Wales

Disruption from Brexit could have an adverse effect on people's health and welfare, especially for vulnerable groups, a report has said.

Public Health Wales is concerned about the "likely disruption" to medical supplies and the impact of any price hikes on things like food.

It adds to concerns from January over possible problems recruiting workers.

On Thursday, Number 10 said the prime minster and his Irish counterpart could see a "pathway to a possible deal".

Talks with Boris Johnson were "very positive", according to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Johnson has said he wants to agree a deal, but will take the UK out of the EU "do or die" on 31 October.

NHS Wales is already stockpiling supplies for care homes and hospitals in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Public Health Wales document examines the potential effects of Brexit on the short, medium and long-term health and well-being of people living in Wales.

Regarding health workers, it said: "Ongoing uncertainty around immigration rules and rights of migrants living and working in the UK is likely to affect recruitment and retention in Wales."

In Wales, it is estimated at least 1,462 EU nationals are directly employed by the NHS - 1.6% of the workforce.

Another 6.4% of staff in registered social care settings in Wales are EU nationals - estimated at about 2,900 workers, mostly in residential care.

On access to medication, it said there was "evidence to support the likely disruption to supply chains of medicines and medical devices, in the case of a no-deal exit, which has become increasingly likely".

The report also said there was also some evidence people's mental health was being affected by Brexit, especially those in farming communities which can be reliant on subsidies.

"The scale of uncertainty facing farming communities, some of which is directly linked to Brexit, has been identified as increasing anxiety and impacting on the mental well-being of this population group," said the report.