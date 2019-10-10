Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place between midnight and 18:00 BST on Friday

Weather forecasters have said flooding is "likely" across most of Wales on Friday.

Some parts of west Wales could see up to 70mm of rainfall, while 15-30mm is expected across most of the country.

The Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place between midnight and 18:00 BST on Friday.

A number of homes and businesses may be flooded and some bus and train services could be affected. Spray on roads could also increase journey times.