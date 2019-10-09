Image copyright Geograph/Peter Trimming Image caption Teenagers from Welshpool (pictured) and Newtown have been planning to fight

"Concerning" plans have emerged of a mass fight between groups of youths from two Welsh towns, police have said.

Parents of teenagers in Welshpool and Newtown in Powys have been asked by Dyfed Powys Police to help prevent the disorder this weekend.

The force said it was tipped off about plans from a "number of sources" and was working with local schools.

Insp Matthew Price said: "This information is really concerning and we will deal with any offences committed."

He added: "We are aware that groups of teenagers from the Newtown and Welshpool areas are arranging to meet and fight in the towns over the coming weekend.

"We warn those involved that we know their plans and violent behaviour won't be tolerated."