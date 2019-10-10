Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Aberystwyth Image caption Extinction Rebellion returned to remove posters

Climate change campaign group Extinction Rebellion has organised a clean-up and removed posters around a town following a "fly-posting" row.

The group said although it had not placed the signs around Aberystwyth, it "takes ownership" for its community's actions.

Aberystwyth councillor Ceredig Davies had accused those responsible of "defacing property".

The Aberystwyth branch of the campaign group staged the clean-up.

Posters had been placed around the town advertising its protest in London on 7 October.

The group said: "The fly-posting was not the work of the local group but demonstrates the real strength of feeling from individuals willing to act autonomously in acts of peaceful civil disobedience in order to raise the alarm on climate breakdown."

Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Aberystwyth Image caption Posters had been placed on private property and road signs

It added: "Our community takes ownership and responsibility for its actions, but these actions are necessary to alert people to the climate and ecological emergency that we are facing.

"Our future, our children's future and the future of life on this planet is at stake."

Mr Davies had written on Facebook: "If you have a cause or event, don't deface private property and road signs in order to publicise the matter.

"Whoever plastered the town overnight with these posters you have done little in the way of generating positive PR for your event."