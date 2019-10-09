Wales

Newport 'hit-and-run': Man held on suspicion of attempted murder

  • 9 October 2019
Wharf Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The pedestrian was struck on Wharf Road in Newport on Tuesday afternoon

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was critically injured in a suspected hit-and-run.

The driver of the car left the scene in Wharf Road, Newport, on Tuesday without stopping, Gwent Police said.

The 22-year-old victim - a local man - remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 38-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both of the arrested men are from the Newport area, the force said.

