Image caption Office workers in Cardiff city centre spotted the blaze out of their window

Firefighters are battling a blaze near Cardiff city centre.

Eyewitnesses reported large plumes of black and grey smoke coming from the industrial estate at Freemans Parc, on Penarth Road, behind Cardiff Central railway station.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Our crews are currently in attendance at a fire on Penarth Road, Leckwith."

They said they were called to the scene of the fire at about 15:00 BST.