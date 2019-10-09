Cardiff fire: Large plumes of smoke from Penarth Road
- 9 October 2019
Firefighters are battling a blaze near Cardiff city centre.
Eyewitnesses reported large plumes of black and grey smoke coming from the industrial estate at Freemans Parc, on Penarth Road, behind Cardiff Central railway station.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Our crews are currently in attendance at a fire on Penarth Road, Leckwith."
They said they were called to the scene of the fire at about 15:00 BST.
Our crews are currently in attendance at a fire on Penarth Road , Leckwith #Cardiff.— South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) October 9, 2019
Further information to follow. pic.twitter.com/BspULsu2a2
