Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption The paediatric nurse was last seen leaving the University Hospital of Wales in the early of 1 October

A missing nurse found dead in a car submerged in a river died from drowning and a head injury, a coroner has said.

Laurie Jones, 23, from Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly, was last seen leaving Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales in the early hours of 1 October.

Gwent Police found her body in the River Sirhowy, near the B4251 at the village of Wyllie the following day.

An inquest at Gwent Coroner's into her death was opened and adjourned on Tuesday.

The inquest was told police were continuing with their inquiries but no third party involvement was suspected.