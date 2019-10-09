Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sarah Hassall had previously served in the RAF and the Royal Engineers

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 38-year-old mother of two.

Sarah Hassall's body was discovered at an address in Llys Graig Y Wion, Pontypridd, at about 08:00 BST on Sunday.

Brian Manship, 37, of Llys Graig Y Wion, Pontypridd, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court

He was remanded into custody and will appear at crown court in Cardiff on Thursday.

The family of Ms Hassall, who is from Chelmsford, Essex, previously said she touched "many lives".

Ms Hassall spent 14 years in the military, at both the RAF and the Royal Engineers.

"Sarah left the Army in 2010 to embark on, and excel at, even greater challenges, raising two young boys, Owain and Evan," the family said.

Ms Hassall was a member of RAF Kinloss Mountain Rescue Team in Moray in the Moray in the early years of her military career.

Former team leader David Whalley said she "loved mountains" and was a "talented rock climber".

He said: "She was a great team member who loved mountain rescue."