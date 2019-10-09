Swansea mayor's car sold after running up £8,000 costs
The car used by the Lord Mayor of Swansea has been sold after racking up more than £8,000 of servicing and maintenance costs in two years.
The current mayor, Councillor Peter Black, is now being driven around in a hired Ford Mondeo.
Council bosses had opted to buy the previous car - a VW Phaeton - after leasing it between 2011 and 2017.
They said that was the most cost-effective option when the lease came to an end.
The authority had been paying £8,800 per year to lease the vehicle and bought it for £9,075, excluding VAT, in December 2017.
But servicing and maintenance costs, which were previously covered under the lease, have mushroomed in recent months.
Between 1 April and 31 August this year these costs reached £4,561, taking the total to £8,427 since the purchase.
The figures for costs of running the civic vehicle were released following a Freedom of Information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, but do not include the driver's salary.
In a statement, Swansea Council said that buying the VW Phaeton in 2017 had been the best option.
It added: "However, in the past year, the maintenance cost of the car has increased due to its age and mileage.
"Consequently, the vehicle has been sold and a hire car is being used in the interim while the council finds a replacement which will comply with the council's green fleet policy."
The longer-term replacement could be a hybrid or electric car.