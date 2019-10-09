Image copyright Traffic Wales/Crown Image caption Traffic cameras show congestion at the Coldra junction

Four vehicles have been involved in an accident causing delays on the M4 eastbound in Newport.

One lane was blocked and there is still very slow traffic, according to traffic company Inrix.

The accident happened between junction 24 for the A449 at the Coldra and junction 23A for the A4810 and Magor services.

Congestion is back to junction 26 for Malpas Road, with travel time at about 55 minutes.

Gwent Police also warned motorists about a crash between a lorry and a motorbike on the A48 Spytty Road, Newport.

The road is closed in both directions between Corporation Road and Nash Road. The force advised motorists to avoid the area.