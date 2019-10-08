Image caption A 30-day consultation with staff is due to get under way later this week

A decline in the plastics market has been blamed for an Anglesey firm's plans to relocate, with the loss of 40 jobs from the island.

Staff at Marco Cable Management in Llangefni will be offered posts at a site in the Midlands, bosses have said.

The business, which was set up on Anglesey in 2003, is now part of the Akore group which manufactures steel wire cable trays and uPVC trunking.

The move is expected to be completed by next March following a consultation.

A spokesperson said market conditions meant it had no choice but to relocate to another site at West Bromwich following a review of its facilities.

"We realise that this is a very difficult time for our employees, and we will do everything we can to assist them," she said.

The company said a 30-day consultation with staff would begin on Friday.

"This is really disappointing news," said Paddy McNaught, from the Unite union, which represents some workers.

"In reality, the chances of people wanting to up sticks and move their families to the West Midlands are very slim. So it seems inevitable that some people will lose their jobs."

Anglesey council leader Llinos Medi said the announcement was a severe blow to the island.

She said the authority would hold talks with the company to discuss ways to support the workforce and local suppliers.