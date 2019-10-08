Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Wrexham FC Disabled Supporters Association has so far declined to comment

A row has broken out between a football club and its disabled supporters' group over tickets.

Wrexham FC said the club's Disabled Supporters Association (DSA) went "on strike" after it had a ticket and presentation request refused.

The DSA usually assigns the spaces for wheelchair users but the club said it had to do this itself at a recent match and had now taken over the running itself.

The DSA has so far declined to comment.

Wrexham Supporters Trust, which runs the club, spoke out following a "growing social media storm".

The row centres around the club refusing a request for complimentary match tickets and a pitch presentation for a Midlands-based group which helps clubs with disability requirements.

It said it was unable to help due to "competition rules" but an offer remained open for a pitch-side photo call on a non-match day as a compromise.

However, following the disagreement and "strike", the club's statement said the DSA's "presence will not be required on the platform... for the remainder of the season".

"Our disabled supporters rely on the provision of services and we have to ensure they continue to receive a high-quality service without the potential for any possible disruption as it really makes a difference to their match day experience," the statement said.

"This has been a difficult decision to take by Wrexham AFC but we must ensure the services for some of our most vulnerable supporters are never placed in jeopardy and taking these services in house is the most sensible solution at this time."