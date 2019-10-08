Wales

Man hurt and five horses die in Swansea barn fire

  • 8 October 2019

A man has been injured and five horses have died in a barn fire in Swansea.

Firefighters attended the blaze in Bon-y-maen at about 03:55 BST on Tuesday.

The barn, measuring about 15 by five metres (49ft by 16ft), was destroyed despite crews battling the blaze for more than two and a half hours.

The man was taken to hospital and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is investigating the cause of the blaze.

