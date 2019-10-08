Image copyright Google Image caption The Welsh name for New Brighton is not officially recognised

People in a village in Flintshire are launching a bid to get recognition for the Welsh form of their village's name.

New Brighton is known by locals as Pentre Catherall, but a Welsh Language Commissioner list of names published in 2018 only recognises the English form.

The commissioner, Aled Roberts, has agreed to review this after "receiving inquiries about the name in the last few months".

Flintshire council is setting up a meeting to discuss the name.

Pentre Catherall roughly translates as "The Devil's Village" but is more likely to be named after industrialist Josiah Catherall who built a row of houses in the 19th Century which eventually became the village.

The commissioner's place-names standardisation panel wrote in 2018: "Certainly, as the district became more anglicised and the coal-mining links disappeared, the forms Pentre Catherall and Pentre Cythrel were largely forgotten.

"For this reason the panel recommends the form New Brighton alone."

Darren Morris, who lives in the village, hopes the name could be on road signs in future.

"It is not a written name, but it has been historically recognised by the people in the village," he said.